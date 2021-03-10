7 Day Forecast for March 10th, 2021

Our warm windy early spring weather will remain for the rest of the week. The warmer weather is not the only spring like weather we expect. The chance of stormy weather is on the way for the weekend. For today, highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s even as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. You can not have warm and windy weather without the wind and we will have plenty of wind today. Our strong breeze will remain from the south at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could even reach up to 35-40 mph.

Over the next several days we will be tracking a region of low pressure that will be making its way across the country. This slow moving system is expected to stall out to the northwest of our area and continue to bring us a chance of showers and Thunderstorms for this weekend. The rainy weather will cool our highs down into the 60s for the weekend.