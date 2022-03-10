A cold front is slowly moving though the panhandle region this morning has already plugded temperatures to 20 degrees in Amarillo, but we will start off above freezing for most of Texoma. Lows this morning ranging from 32° to 37°.



Winds will be varying across Texoma today. Northern counties will experience a more northern wind while areas to the south will be staying with a south eastern breeze. That deviation is due to the cold front sitting just off to the northwest of our area. As the leading edge starts to move into Texoma Afternoon temperatures will be varying as well. Northwestern counties will have highs closer to around the lower 50s while areas further southeast will reach into the mid 60.



By tonight the colder air will encompass all of Texoma. Lows falling down into the mid to upper 20s. As that colder air moves in we will have light rain turn into sleet and eventually snow by Friday morning. We could see up to a half an inch of freezing precipitation before all is said and done.



Skies clearing back up late Friday but highs will only be in the Upper 30s. We wills warm up again over the weekend. Highs in the 50s Saturday and then pushing into the 70s by Monday.