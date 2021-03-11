7 Day Forecast for March 11th, 2021

We will remain warm and windy today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with winds out of the south at around 20-25 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of Texoma until 6:00 PM today. As our highs continue to increase that lowers the humidity in the afternoon, combine that with dry western air making its way in from the west and we could see humidity down to around 10-15% in some of our western counties. Strong winds and low humidity is not the best combination, and will lead to an elevated risk of fire danger in northwestern counties. We will have a Fire Weather Warning in effect for Jackson, Hardeman, and Foard counties until 9:00 PM.

Skies will be mostly sunny for the afternoon, but a few more clouds return tonight. Lows will be down to around 61 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers. On and off rain will continue Thursday and for most of the day Friday. We will have a marginal risk for some of the rain showers to develop into thunderstorms.

Rain chances will continue to increase over the weekend. A cold front will move across Texoma on Saturday. We will have a 60% chance of thunderstorms with our main concern being hail and isolated areas of flooding.