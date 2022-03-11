A cold front arrived late yesterday bringing a cold northern breeze to Texoma. This morning is frigid with lows in the mid 20s and a strong north breeze up to 25-30mph at times. Wind chills will be in the lower teens this morning so you will want to bundle up before you head out the door.



We could expect to see around .1 to .25 inches of snow falling across Texoma. The majority of the snow will remain out of our area, which means that roadways should be minimally affected this morning. We will remain under a winter weather advisory for most of Texoma until 6 pm this evening.



Highs today will only reach into the upper 30s. Cloudy skies and the northern breeze will keep our highs around 25-30° below average today. The chance of snow will be much lower this afternoon and down to 0% by 3pm. The clouds will stick around through the afternoon but will begin to clear out tonight.



Lows will plummet into the lower 20s tonight. Clearer skies will allow us to cool off further, but thankfully the winds will be much calmer and even shifting to be out of the south by Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon highs will be back in the upper 50s and we will even warm into the 70s for the start of next week.