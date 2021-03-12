Wind will be increasing from the south for the afternoon, keeping highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon with only a 20% chance of light rain showers during the day. Stronger storms will push into Texoma from the west tonight. Rain showers tonight could produce over an inch of rain in some areas. Will have a slight risk of severe thunderstorm development, with the main concern being hail up to an inch in size as well of potential isolated flooding due to the heavy rain showers.
More rain expected for this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another line of strong storms arriving by Saturday night as a cold front moves through. We will have another slight risk of Thunderstorm development with this second round of rain showers. Skies will eventually be clearing up for next week, highs will remain in the 60s and 70s.
7 Day Forecast for March 12th, 2021
Wind will be increasing from the south for the afternoon, keeping highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon with only a 20% chance of light rain showers during the day. Stronger storms will push into Texoma from the west tonight. Rain showers tonight could produce over an inch of rain in some areas. Will have a slight risk of severe thunderstorm development, with the main concern being hail up to an inch in size as well of potential isolated flooding due to the heavy rain showers.