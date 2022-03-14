Warmer air has arrived from the south. Lows this morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. We do have a breezy wind from the south at around 15-20 mph. Skies are starting off clear this morning but we will be party cloudy as a dryline pushes in from the west.



While we will have a couple of clouds in the sky, as the dryline moves in for the afternoon we will have low humidity at the surface. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s and with a strong breeze we will have a low fire weather risk.



Winds will be shifting by this evening. A norther breeze will arrive as the low pressure system to our north moves east. Winds will be staying strong at around 15 mph though the night. Not much change in our temperatures with the northern breeze. Lows will be in the lower 40s over night.



Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s through the middle of the week. Highs pressure building in will keep our skies sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. A front will arrive Thursday night to bring another small chance of rain as well as slightly cooler highs for our Friday.