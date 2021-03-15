Skies cleared up over the day Sunday, and will remain mostly sunny for today. Highs will be back up to 73 degrees this afternoon and will continue to warm for our Tuesday as well. Expect winds to stay out of the west at around 10-15 mph but changing to be out of the south overnight. Lows will be down to 49 degrees tonight with a few more clouds arriving turning our skies partly cloudy. The partly cloudy skies will continue into Tuesday. As the warm southern breeze continues, highs will reach into the lower 80s.
We will be cooling back down by the middle of the week. A cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing a marginal to slight risk of thunderstorms and could produce up to half an inch of rain. Behind the front, temperatures will be around 20 degrees cooler. Highs will remain in the 60s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies.
7 Day Forecast for March 15th, 2021
