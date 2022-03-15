A typical March day on the way. We are starting off with lows in the lower to mid 40s and winds out of the north at around 10-20 mph. The low pressure system that brought clouds to the area yesterday has already moved to the east of Texoma leaving us with only a few clouds to start the day.



High pressure building in from the west will keep our skies clear though the next few days. Highs this afternoon will reach up to 70°. Winds will be calming down during the afternoon, and eventually shifting to be out of the south by tonight.



With clear skies out lows will return to the lower 40s. Winds will start to pick up from the south to around 5-15 mph. The southern breeze will be pulling in warmer air for our Wednesday, pushing highs up into the lower to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.



Our next slight chance of rain will arrive late in the day Thursday. A weak cold front will move though. Slightly cooler weather on the way Friday, but we will be warming back up again over the weekend.