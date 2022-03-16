Clear skies overnight have allowed our lows to cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. The day will begin with calm winds but that breeze will be picking up as we head into the afternoon.



With winds up to around 15-20 mph, warmer air will be moving into Texoma. Highs will be up to 82 degrees, only 6 degrees away from the record for today. The warm and windy weather will be increasing our fire weather risk. We will be under a red flag warning for most of Texoma until 7:00 pm this evening.



Little chance in temperatures for our Thursday, but we will have a stronger breeze. The Fire weather risk will increase for our Saint Patrick’s Day as wind reach up to 20-30 mph from the south.



By Thursday evening, A pacific front will move though, We will have a 20% chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in our eastern counties. Not much rain is expected but we will have a slight cool down for our Friday afternoon



Highs back in the upper 70s over the weekend with a better chance of rain arriving next week.