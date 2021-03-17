7 Day Forecast for March 17th, 2021

A warm breeze will help our highs reach into the lower 80s this afternoon. A warm front is expected to push through Texoma this morning keeping our winds out of the south at around 10-15 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy but the clouds will be thinning this afternoon. By this evening the cold front will be approaching. A few outflow boundaries could cause a few pop up showers during the evening ahead of the front.

The cold front will move across Texoma tonight. We will have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. There will be a slight risk of Thunderstorm development. Large hail will be the primary risk of these storms, with the potential for strong winds and a small risk of tornadic development. Skies will be clearing up for Wednesday, but the strong winds will remain. Winds will stay out of the west at around 20-30mph. Even with sunny skies, highs will remain in the lower 60s through the rest of the work week. We will be back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the weekend.