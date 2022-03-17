We will be noticeably warmer this morning. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds are starting out from the south at around 10-15 mph. Winds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon.



Expect another breezy day with winds will be up to 25 mph. Highs will be above average as well, up to 80°. We will have on and off cloud cover over the day.



A small chance of rain will arrive this evening as a cold front moves though. There will be a slight risk of thunderstorms in our northern and eastern counties with the main concern being moderate sized hail.



Winds will be strong out of the north behind the front, reaching up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the 60s Friday as skies begin clearing up. Mostly sunny weather over the weekend will help us return to the 70s for our Saturday and Sunday.



A better chance of rain arriving next week as another low pressure areas arrives Monday.