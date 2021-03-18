7 Day Forecast for March 18th, 2021

Saint Patrick's day is a time for celebration. In the 5th Century, Saint Patrick brought Christianity to the Irish. In 2021, this day will be bringing strong winds to Texoma. Waking up, don't forget to grab your green windbreaker because you will need it. Winds will be up to 35 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 45+ mph. Winds that Strong could easily know your shamrock hat off your head. Temperatures will be hovering in the 50s and 60s over the course of the day.

Highs will stay in the lower 60s for the rest of the work week. Cooler than average Temperatures will be accompanied by sunny skies and a norther breeze. The Spring Equinox will be this Saturday marking the official start of spring. Highs will be a little warmer over the weekend and will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s for next week. We will have another chance of rain arriving by Monday.