Yesterdays cold front may not have brought many rain showers to Texoma, but it did bring a strong northern breeze. Our wind advisory will continue until around noon for most of Texoma. Winds reaching up to 25-30 mph have brought some slightly cooler air back, and lows will be down into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning.





A few clouds remain for the start of the day, but they will be clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will be reaching into the mid 60s as winds stay out of the north at around 10-20 mph.



Clear skies overnight will help our lows fall back into the upper 30s. Thankfully with winds will be much calmer, changing to be more out of the south as we head into Saturday morning. The southern breeze will help us warm up over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday and we could see a few areas warm up to 80° by Sunday afternoon.



We will finally have a decent round of rain showers Next week. and 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low pressure system will bring another round of cooler air, and highs will be in the lower 60s though the middle of next week.