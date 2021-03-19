7 Day Forecast for March 19th, 2021

As Texomans emerge from their homes, there will be a slight chill in the air. Lows will be back down into the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. The northern breeze at around 10-20 mph that will make it feel even colder outside, wind chill values will be down near freezing. By this afternoon highs will be in the 60s and skies will remain sunny. We will have a calm end to our week. Skies will remain sunny with highs in the 60s.

The Spring Equinox is this weekend marking the official start of spring. Temperatures will also jump slightly reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. Though we will be sunny for the start of next week, cloudy skies will return and will lead to a slight chance of showers Monday.