7 Day Forecast for March 1st, 2021

Patchy fog and cloudy are what we can expect for the start of our day, but we will have skies trying to clear up later today. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon, helping highs reach up to 58 degrees. Lows overnight will be back down to 43 degrees, with winds out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph. Our warming trend continues into the weekend as highs reach up to 68 degrees Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to return with a 30% chance of light scattered showers arriving in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through our area Sunday, returning highs to the 50s for the start of next week. The front will also bring another line of scattered showers and even a possible thunderstorm or two. Scattered showers will last into Monday, but skies will be clearing up by the middle of next week. Highs will be back into the 70s Wednesday.