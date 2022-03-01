Today is the start of March and the start of meteorological spring. Our temperatures will certainly feel like spring over the next several days, but we will be a little chilly this morning. Lows were down near freezing this morning. We did see colder lows north of The Red River, while cloudy skies in southern counties kept temperatures a little warmer.



Winds have stayed light out of the south over the last few days and that is not expected to change. We will have a light southern breeze though the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as highs reach into the mid to upper 70s.



Highs pressure will remain the dominant force in our forecast for the next several days. Keeping our skies clear overnight, lows will be back in the upper 30s. Not much change in winds either, they will remain out of the south at around 5-10 mph.



Only slightly stronger winds Wednesday, reaching up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny and highs will be staying in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.



Our next rain chance will arrive by the start of next week. A march cold front will bring cooler air back to Texoma next week.