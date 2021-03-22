7 Day Forecast for March 22nd, 2021

A high pressure ridge remains over Texoma Today. It will keep our winds out of the north today, but since the center of the ridge is closer to our area, our winds will not be as strong, only at around 5-10 mph. Even though we will have sunny skies today, our highs will remain below average, reaching into the lower to mid 60s.

We will be a little warmer for the start of Spring. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s over the weekend. Winds will be back out of the south by Saturday. A few clouds will begin returning for our Sunday with winds picking back up to around 10-20 mph. The next chance of rain showers will arrive Monday.