Today will be our break from the rain. With sunnier skies, highs will be a little warmer as well, we will be reaching into the lower 70s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at a breezy 15-20 mph. The rain will be returning for the middle of the week. By Wednesday morning, cloudy skies will be pushing back in from the west and rain chances could be popping up at early at 8-9 A.M.
A thunderstorm or two will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. A weak front will keep our skies cloudy into Thursday, with highs back in the 60s. We will be clearing up again for the end of the week with warmer air on the way. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this weekend.
7 Day Forecast for March 23rd, 2021
