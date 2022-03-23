Skies have been clearing out overnight, allowing for our lows to cool down a little further than yesterday. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday, but will remain out of the north west at around 10-20 mph. We will still have enough of a breeze for wind chills to be near freezing as you head out the door.



On and off cloud cover will continue as highs reach up to around 60°. Winds will be a little stronger this afternoon, staying out of the northwest but maintaining speeds of around 15-25 mph. A low fire weather risk in the area as we get near our highs.



The few afternoon clouds we have will clear out tonight. Lows will be down into the mid 30s overnight. Our breeze will continue to decrease, winds will stay out of the northwest though Thursday but will eventually shift to be out of the south by Friday.



The southern breeze will bring warmer air back to Texoma. Highs returning above average for our Friday. And we will have highs in the 80s this weekend. The warmer weather is expected to remain for the start of next week.