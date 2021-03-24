7 Day Forecast for March 24th, 2021

Low pressure will arrive from the west, bringing cloudy skies and increasing our rain chances this afternoon. Though we will have cloudy skies, highs will remain in the upper 60s for much of Texoma. By this evening we will have a 30% chance of scattered showers. That will reach up to 40% for tonight. We are mostly expecting light showers, but there will be a small risk of thunderstorms in our eastern counties.
The rain chances will last into Thursday, but skies will start to clear up by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with winds from the northwest at around 10 mph. By the end of the week, highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. On and off cloud cover expected through the weekend with another possible rain showers Sunday.