7 Day Forecast for March 24th, 2021

Rain will be ramping up over the course of the day. We will start with scattered showers this morning, but by the afternoon a line of stronger storms will push across Texoma. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, but it will be much higher this afternoon. We will be under a slight risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon, as highs reach into the lower 60s. Winds will be rather breezy today, ahead of the front, winds will be out of the south at around 20-25 mph. By tonight, rain chances will decrease quickly. Only a few isolated showers will remain until around 10pm then skies clearing out by the morning. Lows will be down to 45 degrees with winds from the west at around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday will be our break from the rain, highs pressure will briefly move over the region. With sunny skies and a western breeze, highs will reach up to around 70 degrees. The rain wont stay at bay for long and will be returning by Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s for the middle of the week. The rain will subside by the end of the week and we should remain sunny for our Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s.