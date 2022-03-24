Mostly clear skies around sunrise this morning. We did see a few clouds move though in our eastern counties this morning. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in eastern counties, but lows will still be down around freezing. Winds will be out of the west at around 10 mph, just enough of a breeze to decrease our feels like temperatures to be in the mid to upper 20s.



The winds will be a little stronger this afternoon. Reaching up to 15 mph from the north west. A ridge of high pressure will increase our breeze and keep our skies sunny. With plenty of sunshine, highs will be warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Our clear skies remain overnight. Lows will be down into the upper 30s tonight, not as cold as this morning, but still a little chilly. Thankfully there will not be much of a breeze. Winds will be varying and will remain less that 5 mph.



A southern breeze returning for the rest of the week will bring so much warmer air to Texoma. Highs will reach into the upper 78s Friday and into the mid to upper 80s this weekend. Our next chance of rain will arrive by the middle of next week.