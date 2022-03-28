A warm and windy afternoon on the way. We are starting the morning with a calm breeze and a range of temperatures. Lows are starting in the upper 40s in areas around and north of The Red River. We will remain in the 60s as we move further south. Skies will start off clear this morning and that will lead into a sunny days.



Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.Winds will begin to increase as well, pushing up closer to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 25mph. As we get closer to our afternoon highs, our fire weather risk will increase. A low fire weather risk will continue in the area with a red flag warning in effect for western counties until 8:00. A fire weather watch will be stretch a little farther into central Texoma and will remain until tomorrow.



Clouds will begin to build by this evening. The mostly cloudy skies will help insulated us overnight keeping our lows in the lower 63 overnight. Winds will stay strong out of the south at around 20 mph, with wind gusts reaching up to 35 at times.



The strong breeze will continue as highs reach into the mid 80s Tuesday. With more warm and windy weather a fire weather watch will remain in effect Tuesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Rain chances arrive Tuesday evening.



The showers will begin light Later Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front. As the front arrives we will have a slight risk of storms developing. The main concern with the storms will be hail and strong winds with an accompanying low risk of tornados.



Once the front moves to the east, skies will begin to clear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday.