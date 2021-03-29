7 Day Forecast for March 29th, 2021

We begin the day with clouds still in the sky and a few light rain showers. By noon today, the rain will have cleared out. Though we will have mostly clear skies this afternoon, highs will still be below average, temperatures will only reach into mid 60s. Winds will remain from the west at around 10-15 mph. Overnight, winds will change to be out of the south with lows down to 48 degrees.

The southern wind will help us warm up further for Friday. Highs will be up to around 80 degrees with on and off cloud cover during the day. Above average highs continue into the weekend, but we will be a little closer to normal for the start of the next week.