A noticeably warmer morning to start your day. Our lows this morning a close to the average high this time of the year. We will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies have remained cloudy with a strong southern breeze staying at around 10-20 mph.



Winds will stay strong out of the south through the afternoon. Even with mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach up into the mid 80s. A fire weather risk will be in effect for west Texoma for the rest of the day today.



We could see a light isolated shower or two during the day, but the best chance of rain will arrive tonight. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms will move through the area overnight. Winds will stay strong overnight and even into tomorrow morning.



Highs will be back in the 60s for our Wednesday with on and off cloud cover continuing for the rest of the week. Highs steadily warming back into the 70s by the end of the week.