7 Day Forecast for March 2nd, 2021

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected to remain today. Rain chances will be their highest earlier in the day, but will only be around a 30% chance after sunrise. By the afternoon rain chances will be even lower. However we will have higher rainfall totals in many southern portions of Texoma. Highs will only be up to around 55 degrees this afternoon with a breezy north. The winds will be much calmer overnight, as lows cool down to around 34 degrees.

With skies clearing up for the middle of the week, we expect highs to steadily increase. We will be warming up to around 60 degrees for our Tuesday afternoon, and even reaching into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will arrive for our Friday, Cooling highs back into the 60s and bringing another 30-40% chance of rain.