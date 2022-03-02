Desiccated air lightly blows across Texoma today. Lows this morning very from the lower 30s to the mid 40s. with a light and varying breeze.



By this afternoon most of our thin clouds will have moved out, leaving us with empty skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a tranquil breeze from the south.



There is very little change in the forecast over the next several days. As high pressure stays over the Great Plains region, highs will reach into the upper 70s with low chance of rain. The biggest difference will be overnight lows only reaching down into the 50s.



Cloud cover will begin to increase this weekend. A few light showers arriving late Saturday with a better chance of rain developing Sunday afternoon. Lows pressure will finally arrive to bring us up to an inch of rain and cooler temperatures next week.