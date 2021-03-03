7 Day Forecast for March 3rd, 2021

March has begun and it is finally starting to feel more like spring in Texoma. Highs will remain in the 60s today with sunny skies and a light southwestern breeze. Lows have remained chilly, and tonight will be no exception as temperatures cool off to around 35 degrees. Clearer skies overnight tend to allow temperatures too cool down further than if there were cloudy skies.

The clear skies will continue for the next few days, helping highs reach into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Skies should stay mostly sunny as winds begin to increase from the south at around 10-15 mph. Our next chance of rain will arrive Thursday night as a weak Pacific front arrives from the west. Highs will only fall about 10 degrees, leaving us in the 60s for the weekend.