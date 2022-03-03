We will stay much warmer than average today. Even our lows this morning are going to stay warmer than normal. Lows will be down to around 40-44°. We continue to see a few pockets of air that have cooled off into the 30s. Winds have remained light though the night and we wont see much of a breeze this afternoon either.



Skies will start off sunny, but a few clouds will return for the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 81 degrees. Humidity will remain low this afternoon falling to around 10-15%, since winds will be calm, our fire weather risk will remain low, but that will not be the case as winds increase Friday and Saturday.



Overnight our lows will stay in the lower 50s. We will have party cloudy skies returning. Not much change in our winds overnight, but we will start to get breezier for our Friday. Highs will be back in the mid 70s due to the cloudy skies, but winds will be out of the south up to 20 mph.



Lows will be in the 50s through the end of the week. As highs return to the 80s Saturday we will have a moderate fire weather risk for our northern and western counties. That risk will be gone Sunday as scattered showers and Thunderstorms arrive.



Highs will be cooler than average next week. We will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.



