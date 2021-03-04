7 Day Forecast for March 4th, 2021

Our spring like weather remains today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be out of the south reaching up to around 10-15 mph this afternoon. Lows overnight will be down to 43 degrees with mostly clear skies. Then, highs will return to 73 degrees for Thursday. Winds will be a little stronger, pushing up to around 20 mph from the south in the afternoon. A few clouds are expected to return by Thursday afternoon. The later we get in the day, the higher the chance of seeing a few isolated rain showers become. Any showers we do receive are expected to remain light, but a thunderstorm or two could be possible Thursday night.

The chance of rain will develop from an upper level low pressure region. That low pressure system will also bring a weak pacific front through Texoma for Friday morning. Scattered showers will continue into Friday, with highs only reaching up to 60 degrees in the afternoon. Skies will be clearing up for the weekend as highs slowly increase back into the 70s by next week.