Clouds building in this morning will keep our lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light to start the day, but they will be increasing this afternoon.



The southern breeze will be pulling in some additional humidity as as we warm up we could see a few isolated showers popping up. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy all day. Highs will be above average but not as warm as yesterday, reaching into the mid 70s.



Partly cloudy skies continue overnight, winds will stay strong out of the south at around 15-20 mph. Lows will be pretty mild, staying in the upper 50s.



A dryline will push in from the west over the day Saturday. That will drop our Humidity Saturday and with the stronger south wind we will be under an moderate fire weather risk with a fire weather watch in effect all day Saturday. High will be in the lower 80s.



A cold front will move though Sunday, we will have a 60% chance of rain with a few Thunderstorms moving through. Highs will be below average Monday and Tuesday.