7 Day Forecast for March 5th, 2021

A low pressure system continues on its path to Texoma. As it moves to the east, more clouds will form over our area. We will even have a slight chance of scattered showers starting a little before noon today. Even though we have a chance of rain showers, highs will be back into the 70s today. Winds will also remain out of the south today, but we will have stronger winds for the afternoon, reaching up to around 15-25 mph.

Overnight lows will be down to around 44 degrees with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Areas north of the red river will even have a chance of thunderstorm development and a small chance of hail development. Cooler air will be left after the rain clears out. Highs will be in the 60s for the end of the week.