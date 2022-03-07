The colder weather is back. Low this morning have fallen below freezing, and with a northern breeze of around 10-20 mph, we will have wind chills down into the teens. Skies will be mostly clear to start the day.



By this afternoon our highs will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain strong for much of the day, and we could have some wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph out of the north.



Partly cloudy skies overnight, lows will still be falling down below freezing. Winds will be a little calmer but wind chills will continue to feel a few degrees cooler than our actual lows.



Little change for the start of the week. highs remain in the 50s Tuesday, with only a small warm up Wednesday. A potent cold front will arrive late Thursday bringing a chance of wintery mix precipitation and frigid weather for the end of the week.