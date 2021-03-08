7 Day Forecast for March 8th, 2021

Although we will start the day with much warmer than average lows, a cold front will keep our highs slightly below average this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will move in from the north today bringing a slight 20% chance of scattered showers back for the afternoon. Winds will remain strong from the north at around 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 at times. Skies will begin clearing back up tonight with lows back down to 39 degrees.

A warming trend will begin this weekend. Highs will return to the 60s for Saturday and Sunday with skies remaining mostly sunny. Winds will be back out of the south this weekend, and we expect that southern breeze to increase next week. The strong southern breeze will continue to help us warm up and we will be reaching into the mid 70s by next week.