Cloudy skies to start off our day with lows near freezing. Winds will be much calmer today. A high pressure system has begun to build in from the north . It will be clearing out our skies later this afternoon and keep our winds light for much of the day.



By the afternoon our highs will be up to around 50° We will be cloudy for the start of the afternoon but clouds will be clearing out.



We will have clear skies overnight, and lows will be a little bit cooler due to the decrease in clouds. Lows will be down into the upper 20s. Winds will remain light, but a southern breeze will start taking hold by Wednesday morning.



As high pressure continues on its eastern path, winds will be picking up from the south Wednesday. Highs will be reaching up to 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We will be closer to average for the middle of the week, but we will have a cold front arriving Friday.



It will drop our lows back into the 20s and give us a 40% chance of wintery precipitation for our Friday morning.