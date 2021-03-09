7 Day Forecast for March 9th, 2021

Spring will officially begin in about 2 weeks, but the spring weather has already arrived. Our highs this afternoon will return to the 70s today. We will be roughly 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but we will be much breezier. Winds will be increasing from the south up to around 20 mph, and gusting up to 30mph at times. The high pressure system over head will be weaker in the afternoon, and with the increase in surface humidity we will have partly cloudy conditions on the way.

Overnight the partly cloudy skies will remain, with lows down to around 54 degrees. The warming trend will continue with highs eventually reaching into the 80s by the middle of the week. Winds will remain out of the south, reaching up to 25 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move into Texoma late Friday into Saturday. The front is expected to bring better rain chances and should bring our highs back into the 60s for the weekend.