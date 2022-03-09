Clear skies this morning have cooled us down a little further this morning. Lows starting off in the mid 20s for most of Texoma with a few areas closer to around 20°. Winds have remained light, with a southern breeze staying less than 5mph.



An area of high pressure has moved over Texoma and that will continue our sunny skies into the afternoon and help to increase our southern breeze. Winds will reach up to 10-15 mph out of the southeast. Highs will be a little closer to average this afternoon, reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



The warmer air from the south will keep our lows above freezing tonight. We wont have many clouds returning until a cold front arrives Friday morning. As the cold front makes its way though the area, it will bring around a 40% chance of rain, then snow/sleet mix.



Highs will be in the 40s Friday, but I do have some good news for those who are not a fan of the cold. Warmer weather will be returning next week. We will start the warming trend Saturday, as highs reach back into the 50s. Then we will be in the 70s for most of next week.