7 Day Forecast for May 10th, 2021

We will be dealing with some cool and rainy Texoma weather for the next few days. Yesterdays cold front Highs will only be able to reach into the lower to mid 60s, staying around 15-20 degrees below where we would normally be for May. We will have cloudy skies filling in for this morning, and we will remain cloudy for this afternoon. Some of these clouds will have the potential for some light showers, but the majority of rain will stay in Central Texas today. Rain chances push a little further north overnight. Lows will cool down to 53 degrees as rain chances reach up to around 40%. We will have a 70% chance of rain for our Tuesday. Highs will only reach up to 60 degrees and winds will remain out of the northeast.



Rain chances will finally decrease Wednesday. We will continue to have a 30% chance of showers and by the time skies begin clearing up, rainfall totals will be near 1-2 inches. With sunnier skies, highs will be back up to 72 degrees Thursday and even reach into the lower to mid 80s by the end of the week. We will get a break from the rain for the end of the week, but a few more scattered showers will return for the start of next week.