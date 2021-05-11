7 Day Forecast for May 11th, 2021

Grab your umbrella as you head out the door, we will have more rain on the way. Our day will begin with patchy fog and Isolated showers. Temperatures stayed pretty consistent overnight, with lows down into the mid 50s. Winds will remain out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph. We will only have a few scattered showers by around sunrise this morning but our rain chances will be increasing as we get closer to noon. A short wave of low pressure will be arriving in our western counties by around 9-10 am, bringing more rain and a chance of thunderstorms. As it moves across Texoma, we will have a 90% chance of rain. There will be a small to marginal risk of thunderstorms, with moderate hail and breezy winds remaining our main concern. The heaviest showers are expected to last into the early afternoon. Due to the rainy weather our highs will not be much warmer than were we started, only reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



A few scattered showers will remain overnight and into our Wednesday. Temperatures not changing much until skies begin clearing out. We will warm back into the lower 70s for our Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be back near the seasonal average for our Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny to start the weekend, but the clouds will return next week with rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.