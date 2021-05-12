7 Day Forecast for May 12th, 2021

Today is going to be another cool and cloudy day. We will not be as rainy as we were yesterday, but there is a small chance of hit and miss showers this morning. Rain chances are to be entirely out of Texoma by this afternoon. The rain may be gone but we will remain cloudy for the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 60s with winds out of the North at around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be dropping down into the upper 40s as skies continue to clear out. Winds will also be calming down as they change to be out of the east at around 5-10 mph.



We will be warming up for the remainder of the week. Highs will be back into the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and our winds will start to change to be out of the south. By the weekend we will be back in the lower 80s but the clouds will be returning. A small chance of showers will develop late in the day Saturday and turn into a 40% chance of rain for the start of next week. Though the rain will be returning, highs are expected to remain closer to average next week.