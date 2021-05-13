7 Day Forecast for May 13th, 2021

Sunnier skies will help our highs finally reach back into the 70s today. We should have much calmer conditions with winds staying light out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. Today and tomorrow will be the best days to get out and do any outdoor chores or activities that have been put off due the the recent rainy weather because rain will be returning for the weekend.



Scattered showers will arrive Saturday. As highs reach into the lower 80s, clouds will be building in and we will have a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. We could have an isolated thunderstorm, but we will have a better chance of rain for the start of next week, with cloudy cand rainy weather lasting though Wednesday.