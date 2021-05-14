7 Day Forecast for May 14th, 2021

Today is shaping up to be the last full day of dry weather before the rain returns. We will have on and off cloud cover for most of the day. Highs will reach into the lower 80s with winds out of the south at around 10-20 mph. We could see an isolated showers in our northern counties tonight, as lows cool down into the lower 60s. A better chance of widespread showers will move in for our Saturday afternoon.



Low pressure will be moving in over the weekend, mixing with warm; humid air from off the Gulf. We will have a marginal risk of Thunderstorms across Texoma and they could drop 2-3 inches of rain over the weekend. The rain will continue well into next week. Though we will have showers and thunderstorms for most of next week, our highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s.