7 Day Forecast for May 17th, 2021

The rain arrived over the weekend and has settled into Texoma. A low pressure trough will stay over our area for most of the week, keeping our skies cloudy and a chance of rain in our forecast. For today we do expect things to clear up slightly, For the middle of the day, we will have partly cloudy conditions, The sunnier skies will help our highs reach up to 82 degrees. Though skies will not be as cloudy as this morning, a 20-30% chance of pop up showers will continue though the afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing for tonight. As another round of stronger storms moves though the area, we will have a 70% chance of thunderstorms. We will be under a moderate to enhanced risk of more severe weather on the way. The main concern will be large hail, but we will also have to deal with strong winds and even a low risk of tornado development. With the cloudy and rainy weather, lows will only be down to around 65 degrees.

Even after the strong storms clear out tonight the rain will continue into Tuesday. Low pressure will remain for a while. Showers and Scattered thunderstorms with stay through the week. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s even with the clouds and rain. By next weekend we could have some light at the end of our rainy tunnel. Highs will be warming back into the mid 80s with rain chances draining away.