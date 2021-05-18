7 Day Forecast for May 18th, 2021

Skies will remain a bit cloudier today, that will keep our highs in the 70s this afternoon. You will want to make sure you have the umbrella today. We will start the morning with a 30% chance of scattered showers with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The on and off showers will have the potential to produce Isolated Thunderstorms. We will have a marginal risk of stronger storms today. Some of the stronger storms could produce up to an inch of rain in some areas. With the risk of heavy showers, there will be a flood watch in effect for Texoma until Wednesday morning.



Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the rest of the week. We will keep a 30-40% chance of showers though the end of the week. The bulk of the storms are expected to shift further to the east Thursday but will push back west into Texoma for Friday and Saturday.



