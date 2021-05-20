7 Day Forecast for May 20th, 2021

Thanks to the rain and southern breeze, the humidity in Texoma has been much higher than average. That is going to start us with a pretty stuffy start to the day. Expect lots of dew on the grass and even some patch fog. By the afternoon our skies will be partly cloudy in central Texoma. We will have clearer skies to the west, and a few more clouds in the east. The difference in cloud cover will effect our afternoon highs. Highs will be in the mid 80s for our western counties, but only in the upper 70s for areas to the east. Overnight our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, lows will still be in the lower 60s thanks to high humidity sticking around.



Friday will start off with mostly clear skies, but by the afternoon we will have more cloud cover pushing back in from the east. There will be a small chance of isolated showers later in the day with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will return for the weekend and we could see an isolated thunderstorm or two Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend, but will return to the 80s next week. On and off rain chances sticking around for next week.