7 Day Forecast for May 21st 2021

It is mild and noticeably humid as we start our Friday. Humidity is around 90-100% and we could have areas of patchy fog in our area. We are starting the day with lows in the 60s and highs will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon. As we heat up, cloud cover will be increasing as well. There could even be an isolated showers pop up before the sun set. The rain will be moving back in from the east, so eastern counties could see the a few showers later in the afternoon with more wide spread rain possible later on. Overnight, lows will be back in the mid to upper 60s, rain chances will be increasing to around 20-30%. Mostly cloudy conditions will stay cloudy for our Saturday.



As high pressure increases over eastern portions of the United States, it will push the rain back over our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as highs only reach into the mid 70s. We will stay cloudy through Saturday night and Sunday. Rain chances will continue into Sunday morning, but we will begin to clear up. Highs reaching back into the mid 80s by the middle of next week, but on and off rain chances will be sticking around.