7 Day Forecast for May 24th, 2021

Scattered showers will remain in Texoma today. The flow of Gulf moisture continues for south portions of the great plains, keeping the chance of scattered showers in our area for the next couple of days. For this afternoon highs will be up to 77 degrees. Skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. On and off rain will continue into the evening with a line of showers making its way in from the west over night. Lows will be down to 66 degrees. A chance of scattered showers will continue for our Tuesday as well. Highs will be steadily increasing, we will be up into the lower 80s for our Tuesday afternoon

Rain chances will decrease for the middle of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday. The additional sunshine will start to dry us out and heat us up. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the end of the week. Rain chances moving back in by Friday and Saturday.