7 Day Forecast for May 25th, 2021

A wave of showers and thunderstorms moved though Texoma earlier this morning. Only a few scattered showers remained for the sunrise. As a dryline remains to the west, we could continue to see a few wave of rain arrive on an outflow boundary but the chance of showers will decrease as we head into the afternoon. Skies will even become partly cloudy as our highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. Although we do expect a little sunshine to peak though later in the day, the chance of rain will increase over night. The dryline will shift a little further to the east, and a wave of rain could produce some thunderstorms. Lows will otherwise drop into the upper 60s

Rain chances will retreat for the middle of the week, with skies beginning to clear up. Highs will reach into the lower upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front will try to make its way though Texoma late Thursday, but it is expected to stall out. Depending on where it stalls will determine how much rain we receive. If the front stalls a little further south, we could see rain chances increasing for the weekend.