7 Day Forecast for May 26th, 2021

7 Day Forecast

The on and off rain showers have produced some thunder and lighting, but it has also be increasing the dewpoint temperatures. The dewpoint is a good indicator of how uncomfortable the humidity will be, and since will be around 70°, we can expect to be rather uncomfortable today. Highs will be up near 90s degrees, but we will feel closer to 95-98°. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy through the afternoon. Clouds returning tonight, with a few scattered showers moving across the region. lows will only be down to 71 degrees.

To the norther of Texoma there is a stationary front, it is slowly pushing to the south and will arrive by Thursday evening. Rain chances increasing late in the day Thursday. Once it moves through we will have a drop in our highs back into the upper 70s for the weekend. On and off rain chances will continue into next week.

