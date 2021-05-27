7 Day Forecast for May 27th, 2021

We will not be able to escape the humidity today. We are starting out at around 100% humidity and low only in the lower 70s. By this afternoon our partly cloudy skies will help us warm up to around 90 degrees, but it will feel closer to around 95 degrees with the heat index. Cloudy skies will be returning this evening ahead of a late spring cold front. We will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving for this evening. There will be a slight to enhanced risk of the storms tonight becoming more intense and producing large hail. There will even be a low risk of tornadic development. As the front moves through winds will change to be out of the north and we will start to cool down. Lows will be down in the mid 60s overnight.



Rain chances will continue into Friday. Highs will be below average for the rest of the week, only able to reach into the upper 70s. We are not expecting much change for the weekend forecast. Highs remain in the upper 70s with on and off rain.







