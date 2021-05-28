7 Day Forecast for May 28th, 2021

Last nights stormy weather will leave us with cooler conditions today. Now that the front has moved though, winds will remain out of the north. Lows this morning will be back in the mid 60s, but wont be cooling much further because of the high humidity that remains in Texoma. By the afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with on and off rain chances. Another line of storms could move though this evening, but the rain is not guaranteed.



The weekend should serve as a small break from the rainy weather. Skies will be partly cloudy for our Saturday. Winds will remain light and highs will stay in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy over the weekend, but rain chances will be back by Sunday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the area for the start of next week.